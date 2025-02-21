7 Best Midwest Cities Where You Can Grow Your Savings

The midwest offers more affordable living options than the east and west coasts. You can still get access to waterfront views through these area’s lakes, rivers and beaches. However, one of the things you’ll notice right away is how much more affordable everything is.

Not only are the prices lower, but you can find plenty of amenities in midwest cities. If you want to enjoy city life while growing your savings, you may want to keep these Midwest cities on your radar.

Louisville, Kentucky

The median price of a home comes to $269,900 in Louisville, Kentucky. That’s much lower than the median house price of $419,200 throughout the United States. The city plays host to the Kentucky Derby, which is a big draw, and you can rent your location out during the event. It’s very feasible to make $1,000-$3,000 within a few days just by offering your place (or just a room) up for rent.

The city also has plenty of museums, parks and restaurants. You can enjoy a good nightlife in Louisville without having to spend a fortune. The Louisville Slugger Museum is a good attraction for baseball fans.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Although Louisville, Kentucky, is affordable already, you can find even lower prices in Indianapolis. This city only has a median home price of $249,950. The city has plenty of sports facilities, cultural attractions, and 250 acres of urban green space. Indianapolis University has many sports teams, and it’s also the city where you’ll find the Indy 500.

The city is filled with typical amenities, such as bike paths, gyms and restaurants. You can do a lot in Indianapolis without having to pay a fortune.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa, barely edges out Indianapolis with a median housing price of $249,000. You’ll save even more money if you’re looking for a 1-2 bedroom house, which can bring you to under $200,000. Des Moines has gardens, biking trails, theaters and other amenities. Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of things to do in the city.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers fans love this part of Wisconsin, but you don’t have to be a football fan to get a lot out of the city. For starters, the median price of a house only comes to $300,000. It also has the Bay Beach Amusement Park and city parks, which offer plenty of events while you save money. Community gardens, museums and restaurants are also abundant in the area.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska, is a big city with great amenities. It has more than 6,000 acres of parks, museums, trails, and music venues. The city’s median price of a house is currently $350,000. The city achieved a 0.35% population growth rate in 2024. It’s enough to keep the city on the map but not enough to cause runaway housing prices.

Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City, South Dakota, has a median housing price of $369,900, but you can find lower prices in North Rapid City. The city is attracting more people and is currently growing at a rate of 1.88% annually. Rapid City has the typical amenities you can expect in any city, such as outdoor space, restaurants, and museums. Mount Rushmore is located a little more than 20 miles away from Rapid City.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland is situated right by Lake Erie and is a 7-hour drive from New York City. Its location makes it an optimal midwest city where you’re relatively close to cities on the East Coast. However, it’s also a few hours away from Cincinnati and Fort Wayne.

Cleveland has many sports teams, but it also features parks and museums. Music fans can visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to discover the city’s role in the music genre. Cleveland has a median housing price of $126,750. You’ll get a lot of mileage out of your money in Cleveland as you work toward your savings goals.

