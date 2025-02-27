7 Best Kirkland Signature Items for the Upper Middle Class To Buy From Costco

Every couple of years, with rising costs of living, the income required to fall into one “class” or another varies. Currently, those whose income qualifies as the upper middle class, tend to earn somewhere between $106,000 and $149,000.

While that might sound like a lot of money, it also depends on where you live. That salary in California wouldn’t go half as far as it does in somewhere like Tennessee, for example. Either way, Costco makes living the good life affordable, with its Kirkland Signature brand of products.

Wherever you live, if you’re in the upper middle class, you’ve likely got at least a little disposable income, making it easier to spend on some items that those in the lower or average middle class might not be so quick to spend on.

Here are seven products you can comfortably afford.

Golf Balls

While golf isn’t exclusive to income class, it’s a game that comes with a fair amount of costs, from golf clubs to balls and often memberships and golf courses. You can reduce one cost, at least, by purchasing two dozen of the Kirkland brand golf balls in one go for just $29.99. These urethane covered golf balls conform with USGA rules and will hold up, but you won’t be devastated if and when you lose them.

Organic Pure Maple Syrup

When you think of kitchen necessities, while organic pure maple syrup is sure tasty, it probably doesn’t quite rank as a “must have.” Less pure versions of syrup retail for a lot cheaper than the real stuff, but Costco tempts you with its less than decadent prices. For only $14.99 you get an entire 33.8-ounce tub of Kirkland Signature 100% pure grade A maple syrup. It’s kosher and gluten-free.

Fancy Whole Cashews With Sea Salt

Everyone knows you should never go shopping while hungry because it makes it so much more likely that you’ll overspend on items you don’t need and can’t afford because your stomach is doing the thinking. But once again, especially if your income level has that wiggle room in it, you don’t need to worry about price when you want to snack on this 40-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature fancy whole cashews on the way home. You’ll pay just $16.29.

Olive Oil

Even for the most dedicated of home chefs, who make cooking as much an art as a practical reality, some ingredients that you use all the time might just seem too expensive to buy in bulk. And olive oil is no exception, one of the simplest and yet most important ingredients in so many recipes. You don’t have to think twice, however, about taking home 3 liters– that’s right, liters — of this healthy oil, however. Kirkland Signature olive oil is $30.99.

Sheet Set, 680 Thread Count

If you run in certain circles because of your income level, there may be pressure to keep up appearances and bedeck your home in ways that seem to match your annual earnings. Fortunately, one area where you can feel like you’re indulging in luxury without actually spending to match it is with these Kirkland Signature 680 thread-count sheet sets made of Pima cotton. You get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and four pillowcases, in a choice of white, dark blue, gray and beige, ranging from $74.99 to $84.99, depending on the size.

Synthetic Motor Oil

If you drive a nice car, you want to make sure it runs on the best possible motor oil. Costco makes that easy to do, too, without making you feel like you’re paying luxury prices. For just $69.99, you can take home a four pack of 5-quart Kirkland Signature 5w20 synthetic motor oil. This oil comes with a promise of advanced wear protection and extended engine life, helping prevent deposits and sludge formation.

Double-Sided Everyday Gift Wrap

If you like to be prepared for events that crop up throughout the year that will likely require a gift, don’t worry about scrambling for gift wrap at the last minute. Purchase a set of Kirkland Signature double-sided every day gift wrap. Each set contains six rolls, 540 square feet of paper, in one of four sets of color patterns. Total price is just $37.99 for all six.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of Feb. 26, 2025. Prices and availability are subject to change.

