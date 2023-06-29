7 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy if You’re a Young Investor

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Generally speaking, financial advisors will often direct you to reliable enterprises though, for certain folks, high-growth stocks may make more sense. That’s particularly true if you’re part of the younger crowd. Here, with time as an advantage, growth investing becomes quite intriguing.

Indeed, to achieve a robust retirement, carefully researched high-growth stocks for young investors may actually play a pivotal role. Frankly, if you take too many conservative bets, you’re probably denying yourself significant upside opportunities. Even under the framework of long-term investing, some risk may be necessary to maximize your potential.

Also, you’re only young once which means that for stocks for millennials, it’s critical to target at least some compelling (albeit higher-risk) ideas. Basically, once you start getting close to retirement age, you really shouldn’t be messing around with high-risk, high-growth enterprises. With that in mind, below are some ideas to consider if you’re just starting out.

Femsa (FMX)

Source: Tendo / Shutterstock

A Mexican multinational beverage and retail company, Femsa (NYSE:FMX) operates the largest independent Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) bottling group in the world. As well, it owns the largest convenience store chain in its home nation. Shares have already accelerated to an over 42% return since the beginning of Jan. However, for patient investors of high-growth stocks, FMX could be very enticing.

Of course, we wouldn’t be talking about stocks for young investors without discussing the underlying top-line expansion. Per Gurufocus, Femsa carries a three-year revenue growth rate (on a per-share basis) of 53.7%, blowing past nearly 96% of the field. Also, its EBITDA growth rate during the same period clocks in at 50.3%, above 95.53% of rivals.

Almost as a bonus, the market prices FMX at a sales multiple of 1.17, below the sector median of 1.75. To be fair, analysts only see FMX hitting $113.40, which represents 2.4% upside. However, the underlying expansion and relevancy toward a key growth market make it one of the growth investing stocks for millennials.

Avis Budget (CAR)

Source: Khakimullin Aleksandr / Shutterstock

Just a cursory look at Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) demonstrates that it’s one of the top high-growth stocks for young investors. Since the Jan. opener, CAR gained over 36% of its equity value. In the past 365 days, it swung up nearly 45%. Fundamentally, the revenge travel phenomenon continues to be relevant this year. It’s also possible that folks are enjoying one last hurrah before a recession.

Whatever the case, the cabin fever and pent-up demand framework have been an absolute beauty for Avis. Notably, the rental car agency printed a three-year revenue growth rate of 30%, above nearly 92% of its peers. Also, its EBITDA growth during the same period clocked in at 42.7%, outpacing 86.55% of its rivals. Interestingly, AVIS happens to not only be one of the opportunities for long-term investing, but it’s also deeply undervalued. Right now, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 7.26, below 93.88% of the competition.

While analysts only forecast shares hitting $238.25 (implying 6% upside), a robust travel season could make AVIS a great idea for growth investing.

Wesco (WCC)

Source: MEE KO DONG / Shutterstock

While Wesco (NYSE:WCC) doesn’t exactly make an immediate case for high-growth stocks for young investors, it’s worth extra consideration. Per its corporate profile, Wesco is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain management solutions. If I’m being honest, it’s quite boring. However, WCC also skyrocketed just over 39% since the Jan. opener.

In the past one-year period, WCC gained over 57%, a sterling performance. On the financials, the hits just keep coming. Per Gurufocus, Wesco’s three-year revenue growth rate pings at 28.6%, outflanking 91.1% of its rivals. Also, during the same period, its EBITDA growth hit 48.7%, ranking above 90.84%.

Despite these blistering stats, the market prices WCC at a forward multiple of only 10. As a discount to projected earnings, Wesco ranks better than 77.78% of the competition. Also, the big one: analysts peg WCC as a unanimous strong buy. With a high price target implying over 21% upside, WCC ranks among the stocks for millennials.

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

Source: smshoot/ShutterStock.com

Among the high-growth stocks for young investors that really sells itself, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and decarbonization solutions. Per its website, Brookfield’s diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar distributed energy, and sustainable solutions across five continents.

Thanks to the broader political push for go-green innovations, BEPC ranks among the most relevant ideas for growth investing. Further, the financials demonstrate that Brookfield is in expansion mode. Its three-year revenue growth rate pings at 29%, above just over 80% of its peers. During the same frame, its EBITDA growth rate clocks in at 57.6%, above nearly 90%.

Notably, BEPC trades at 3.37 times operating cash flow, ranking better than 73.9% of sector players. It also trades with a low earnings multiple of 3.89. Turning to Wall Street, analysts peg BEPC as a moderate buy. Their average price target lands at $39, implying over 22% upside potential.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Source: Shutterstock

While I just got done stating that the political winds favor renewable energy solutions, I don’t believe for a second that hydrocarbons will just disappear. Therefore, I believe Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) deserves consideration as one of the high-growth stocks for young investors. Essentially, the energy density of fossil fuels is simply too great for industry to ignore.

To be sure, MPC isn’t all that impressive on a year-to-date basis. However, over the past 365 days, shares gained almost 29% of equity value. On the financials, Marathon features a three-year revenue growth rate of 27.1%, boxing out 80.3% of rivals. During the same period, Marathon’s EBITDA growth rate hit 60.9%, outpacing 88.21%.

Notably, the consistently profitable Marathon also represents an undervalued proposition. Specifically, the market prices shares at a forward multiple of 6.09, below the sector median of 7.51 times. Looking to the Street, analysts peg MPC as a moderate buy with a $140.13 average price target (implying 23% upside). Thus, it’s a solid idea for long-term investing.

JOYY (YY)

Source: Freedom365day / Shutterstock.com

A global social media platform, JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is both an enticing idea for high-growth stocks for young investors as well as a terribly risky proposition. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: the social media space is overcrowded. Therefore, it’s not particularly surprising that since the Jan. opener, YY slipped more than 12%. In the trailing year, it’s gone nowhere.

On the other hand, Joyy enables users to interact with each other in real-time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience, per its corporate profile. It just might be enough to distinguish itself from the competition. One thing’s for sure. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 36%, it’s putting a beatdown on nearly 84% of its peers.

Also, despite the top-line expansion, YY trades at a sales multiple of 1.03. As a discount to revenue, Joyy ranks better than 74% of companies in the interactive media space. Lastly, analysts peg YY as a moderate buy with a $41.67 price target (implying over 35% upside potential).

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

Source: Shutterstock

If you have some loose change lying around, you may want to consider throwing some to Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). By loose change, I do mean exactly that. Since the beginning of this year, HRMY gave up over 34% of its equity value. In the trailing one-year period, it’s down 31%. I appreciate the science, which focuses on research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorders of sleep-wake state instability.

Still, I want to emphasize the speculative nature of HRMY; it’s just not for the faint of heart. That said, Harmony legitimately ranks among the high-growth stocks for young investors. For example, in the first quarter of 2023, the biotech company posted $119.1 million in sales, up nearly 40% against the year-ago quarter. Also, since 2019, Harmony posted scorching expansion stats.

Even more attractive, the market prices HRMY at a forward multiple of 15.67. As a discount to projected earnings, Harmony ranks better than 74.55% of the competition. On a final note, analysts peg HRMY as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target stands at $61.43, implying over 76% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

