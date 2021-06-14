7 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in June

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s no secret that growth stocks have taken an absolute beating over the last couple months. In fact, even though there’s been a decent bounce from the recent low, this group has been engulfed in a brutal bear market. As a result, it’s harder to find growth stocks to buy.

That’s even as other indices have hit new all-time highs, and many are sitting just below those highs. The crosscurrents we’ve experienced in the stock market via sector and asset rotation have been pretty wild over the past few months.

However, these are the types of rotations we should be running toward — not away from.

Obviously we don’t want to be buying low-quality stocks that have been obliterated. With that being said, many high-quality names were thrown out with these losing stocks. As a result, they’ve suffered declines of 30% to 50% in the past several months.

I am a huge advocate of scooping up growth stocks on these types of declines. So let’s look at seven of them now.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU )

(NASDAQ: ) Square (NYSE: SQ )

(NYSE: ) Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE )

(NYSE: ) Twilio (NYSE: TWLO )

(NYSE: ) Snap (NYSE: SNAP )

(NYSE: ) The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD )

(NASDAQ: ) Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Growth Stocks to Buy for June: Roku (ROKU)

Source: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com

With its move from sub-$30 in late 2018 to its recent high of almost $500, Roku has firmly cemented itself into the next generation of growth stocks. Will it grow to be the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)? In terms of market capitalization, probably not.

However, it’s firmly entrenched in a major secular growth trend. Streaming TV is not going away. It’s too convenient for customers and offers too many options to be discarded. It’s simply the new way that we digest video and Roku’s leading the charge.

Too many people keep thinking of Roku as the streaming stick you put in the TV or as the smart TV you buy from the store. That’s Roku’s hardware unit, but it’s the wrong focus. The hardware is simply the gateway to the company’s platform.

The platform has all of the leverage. It’s what’s powering the big move in gross profit, revenue growth and usage. It’s why Roku has an enormous runway of growth both domestically and internationally. Despite years to get the story right, look at how conservative the analysts remain.

Revenue of $574 million beat estimates by almost $83 million, nearly 17% higher than consensus estimates, and was up almost 80% year over year. A surprise profit of 54 cents per share crushed expectations by 67 cents. Revenue estimates for next quarter torched expectations as well ($615 million at the midpoint vs. expectations of $546 million).

Square (SQ)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

What do I love about Square? It’s continued push toward new technologies and features. It’s not shy about disrupting a particular space, nor does it seem worried about angering the legacy providers in various industries.

It’s quickly becoming a go-to platform — there’s that word again, platform — for all things money.

Whether you’re a small- or medium-sized business or just a single person looking to send some money, Square has various solutions at hand. Business lending, recurring revenue via point-of-service, its Cash App, payroll services, cryptocurrency trading — you name it.

It’s why so many investors continue to hold this name, believing that it has a long runway of growth as it continues to gain customers.

The other thing I like about Square? How well it held up during the bear market correction. Shares fell “just” 20% from peak to trough. While shedding a fifth of its value seems rough, it’s much better than its peers held up. Almost all of these stocks fell 40% or more. It’s even more impressive considering that Square rallied more than 250% from the March 2020 lows and it didn’t break its March lows (again, like most of its peers did in May).

Growth Stocks to Buy for June: Sea Ltd (SE)

Source: Shutterstock

Another stock that had impressive relative strength was Sea Ltd. In fact, this stock had a very similar performance run as Square.

Shares rallied 500% from the March 2020 low to the February high and then corrected 27%. Sea stock is now only about $5 from its all-time high. This stock is incredibly resilient. Further, it’s got the growth to back it up.

Analysts expect 85% revenue growth this year and 46% growth in 2022. On the earnings front, analysts expect a loss in each of the next two years, but Sea is forecast to shrink those losses in both years.

Now it’s looking to expand in South America too, further helping drive its growth higher.

I can’t believe how well the stock has held up after such a strong run and rapid rebound. This one has plenty of relative strength.

Twilio (TWLO)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

One of the highest-quality companies on this list, Twilio has become a growth giant. Like Roku, it wasn’t long ago that Twilio was trading below $40. Heck, at its recent low, Twilio shares were trading below $100. At its recent high though, the stock was north of $450.

Twilio has become the premiere platform for businesses to communicate with their customers. Everyone from ride-sharing companies to Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) use Twilio to communicate with customers and users, with plenty of others in between.

In the world of growth, we have speculative growth stocks and established growth stocks. While it’s rewarding to catching the speculative winners that turn into the future growth giants, Twilio is an established growth giant.

Its acquisition of SendGrid took Twilio to the next level by incorporating email into the communication strategy. The company is leveraging the internet and mobile devices for communication, and unless we stop traveling, buying, tweeting and other things, Twilio will be here for years and years to come.

Growth Stocks to Buy for June: Snap (SNAP)

Source: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

Snap is one of Wall Street’s favorite social media giants. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has garnered some nice momentum lately, but Snap is absolutely one that investors will come back to and bid higher if growth stocks fetch a bid.

While it took a few years for this young company to find its way, management has done so in an impressive manner. Consensus estimates now call for 55% revenue growth this year, near-50% growth in 2022 and more than 40% growth in 2023.

If those estimates pan out, it will take Snap from $2.5 billion in sales in 2020 to more than $8 billion in revenue in 2024. Whoa! Now you can see where the bullish case comes from with this one.

Making things even better, the company is forecast to become profitable this year, then more than triple its earnings in 2022.

We’ll see how accurate some of these estimates are. But one thing seems certain and that’s that Snapchat isn’t going anywhere and it should be a significant driver of growth for the next several years.

Like Square, Snap didn’t break down to new lows this quarter and fell “just” 28% from the high. Let’s see how long it takes to erase the current 10% dip from the highs.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Source: BrightSpace / Shutterstock.com

Now this one is truly perplexing. The Trade Desk became a Wall Street favorite, surging from about $150 in March 2020 to almost $1,000 by December.

After a move like that, I don’t care how great the company is — the stock deserves to correct. Of course, The Trade Desk was also trading at more than 40 times revenue, which made it susceptible to the “snowball selloff” or a decline that gains serious momentum on the way down once investors discover a reason to sell it.

Despite the bumpy price action, including a 50% correction off the highs, this stock looks like a bargain on the dip. Why? Because it’s a fantastic business!

Co-founder and CEO Jeff Green has built a remarkable business, one that is thriving around the world — including China. That’s a big difference vs. some of the ad giants of the world, like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook, which aren’t allowed to operate in China.

The company uses data to spread contracted products to reach as many potential customers as possible. As online advertising continues to grow and as advertising on streaming TV grows, so too should The Trade Desk.

Perhaps one of my favorite things about this company? The cash flow and the bottom line. Despite being a growth company, this company still generates solid earnings. I expect The Trade Desk to generate 30%-plus revenue growth in each of the next three years, minimum.

Growth Stocks to Buy for June: Shopify (SHOP)

Source: Burdun Iliya / Shutterstock.com

Shopify isn’t exactly flying under the radar these days. The company commands a market cap of $163 billion, making it a large cap tech stock.

I wrote about this one in Dec. 2019, back when it had a $30 billion to $40 billion market cap. My case was based on the idea of the stock tripling in the next five to 10 years. I was certainly bullish on this stock, but clearly not bullish enough.

Put simply, Shopify is revolutionizing and completely disrupting the e-commerce space. Yeah, there’s Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but there’s enough room for two of these beasts.

Shopify will have its share of ups and downs, but it’s not going anywhere soon. It’s built a can’t-live-without platform for its customers and it’s not even close to being done yet. The valuation is high, but the growth seems endless.

Like others on this list, Shopify held up pretty well during the selloff. I wouldn’t hesitate to hold this name long term and take advantage of the dips.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in ROKU, TTD and TWLO. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

