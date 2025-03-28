7 Best Gold IRA Companies for April 2025

***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***

For investors interested in diversifying their retirement savings plan, gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs) offer a way to gain exposure to the precious metals market while providing the same tax benefits as a typical IRA. Gold, silver, platinum and palladium are considered safe-haven assets and act as hedges against inflation, economic uncertainty and stock market volatility. Investing with the best gold IRA companies allows you to diversify and protect your portfolio with those metals.

Best Gold IRA Companies Takeaways

Our top picks, include Augusta Precious Metals, Advantage Gold, American Hartford Gold, Birch Gold Group, Goldco, Noble Gold Investments and Orion Metal Exchange.

Gold IRAs allow you to diversify your retirement plan, and the best companies operating in this space facilitate insurance and secure storage, as required by the IRS, and ensure that the precious metals held in these accounts must be minimum purity standards. They also offer educational resources, responsive customer service, competitive pricing and easy account set up. But like any company offering investment opportunities, some are better than others.

We analyzed over a dozen gold IRA companies, scrutinized them against their competitors and have created this guide to highlight the best options for various precious metals investing needs. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned investor, our guide to the best gold IRAs companies can help you make the right decision.

Why Trust Us?

Our editors and writers independently evaluate gold IRA companies ensuring that our content is precise and guided by editorial integrity. Read the full methodology to learn more.

Over a dozen gold IRA providers reviewed.

Seven categories used to determine best companies.

Multiple authoritative sources consulted.

Our Top Picks for Best Gold IRA Companies for April 2025

Best Gold IRA Company Reviews

Pros

Site has informative videos and educational content

Supports investing diversity

Potential for fee waivers of up to 10 years

Cons

High minimum purchase order of $50,000

Hard to find fee information online

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.8

Minimum Purchase Order $50,000

Why We Chose It: Founded in 2012, Augusta Precious Metals offers precious metals investment options and offers customers free gold and silver educational resources.

Augusta Precious Metals uses Delaware Depository — a popular choice among gold IRA providers — to hold customer assets such as gold coins and gold bars.

The company features an online library offering investor resources. One of Augusta’s attributes that placed it atop our picks is its video-blog series focused on the reasons why not to own gold. Many gold IRA companies use scare tactics or play on investors’ fear of a (highly unlikely) meltdown of the entire financial system and a wholesale collapse of U.S. currency, so seeing this sort of transparency from Augusta Precious Metals demonstrated the company’s transparency.

Pros

Over 1,755 reviews on TrustPilot

Focus on education

Multiple options for custodian and depository

Cons

Limited account fee information online

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order Not provided

Why We Chose It: Founded in 2014, Advantage Gold boasts top-notch reviews, including more than 1,755 reviews on TrustPilot alone. Nearly all — 98% of them — are five-star ratings.

Advantage sells gold, silver, platinum and palladium. It uses STRATA Trust Company and Equity Trust Company as gold IRA account custodians, and Brink’s Depository and Delaware Depository vaults.

Pros

Company charges no setup fee

Relatively low minimum order threshold

Frequent promotions for storage fee waivers

Multiple choices for custodian, storage providers

Cons

Need to provide email address to access full customer education resources

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.7

Minimum Purchase Order $10,000 for IRAs, $5,000 for non-IRA precious metals

Why We Chose It: American Hartford Gold doesn’t charge its gold IRA customers outlandish fees.

The company, founded in 2015, charges no fees for setups or transfers, and it runs frequent promotions during which customers can get storage fees waived for two or three years. You do have to pay a $50 fee for the account custodian to establish your precious metal IRA, and the company charges an annual IRA fee of $75 for accounts valued at $100,000 or less and $125 for accounts at $100,001 or more. In addition to its annual fee, the company charges a $100 annual storage fee in most cases.

American Hartford offers a no-fee buyback program — but keep in mind that buyback prices are lower than purchase prices. A company representative says American Hartford works primarily with custodian Equity Trust Company, and when you set up your account, you have the choice to keep your precious metals in either segregated or unsegregated storage.

The company has a relatively low minimum threshold of $10,000 for establishing an IRA, or $5,000 if you plan to buy precious metals for home storage (gold IRA investments can’t be stored at home as per IRS rules).

Pros

Fee information is clear and easy to find online

Customer can choose their custodian and depository facility

Flat-rate fee structure benefits investors with large balances

Cons

Asset transfers for account set-up can take up to a month

Flat fee structure less cost-effective for small investors

Lower TrustPilot score than some of our other picks

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.4

Minimum Purchase Order $10,000

Why We Chose It: Birch Gold Group, in business since 2003, is one of the few gold IRA companies we came across that includes transparent fees on its site.

Many precious metals IRA companies don’t have transparent pricing information on their websites. We found Birch Gold Group had the most detail about both one-time and recurring annual fees. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB and a AAA rating from the BCA.

Birch Gold Group charges a flat-rate annual fee rather than a percentage of the account value, which could benefit high-balance gold IRA investors. You can choose between Equity Trust Company and STRATA Trust Company as the account custodian, and Delaware Depository or Brink’s Global Services for your precious metals storage.

Pros

Excellent customer service

Supports diversity in investing

Cons

Limited fee information on site

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.8

Minimum Purchase Order $25,000

Why We Chose It: Founded in 2006, Goldco has an A+ grade from the BBB, an AAA rating from the BCA and a tremendous number of glowing reviews exhibiting customer satisfaction on the BBB and TrustPilot websites.

Many of those reviews reference the company’s exceptional customer service, contributing to why Money named it the best gold IRA company for that category.

Goldco coordinates with Brink’s Global Services and Delaware Depository for its preferred precious metals storage providers. For non-IRA precious metals, you also have the option of using Goldco’s own storage facility if you don’t want to keep your products at home. (Gold IRA home storage runs afoul of IRS rules.)

A Goldco representative said the company doesn’t charge any fees of its own, but the gold IRA custodian that the company recommends customers use charges customers a $50 setup fee and $80 for annual maintenance. Storage fees are $100 per year for unsegregated storage, or $150 per year for segregated storage.

Pros

Fee information easy to find online

Unique Texas-based depository option

Cons

No online pricing or online ordering

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade AAA

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order $20,000

Why We Chose It: Noble Gold Investments, founded in 2016, offers customers a diverse range of precious metals storage options.

The company’s website includes an accessible blog along with a comprehensive catalog of coins, like the American Eagle, and bars you can buy for precious metals investments.

Real-time account information is available through the gold IRA custodian. Customers pay two annual fees: an $80 account fee and a $150 fee for insurance and segregated storage, in which customers’ holdings are stored individually rather than pooled together.

In addition to Delaware Depository and Brink’s Global Services, two well-known precious metals depositories, Noble Gold also has its own depository in the state of Texas, giving customers an additional choice for storing the precious metals they purchase.

Pros

Investors pay no fees for setup and transfer

Lower minimum order threshold compared to competitors

Storage fees could be waived for up to three years

Options for choosing custodian and depository

Fee-free buyback policy

Cons

Site lacks info about custodial fees

Suggests investing up to 20% of assets in precious metals -- far riskier than conventional investing advice

HIGHLIGHTS

Metals Available Gold, silver, platinum, palladium

BBB Grade A+

BCA Grade CCC

TrustPilot Review Grade 4.9

Minimum Purchase Order $10,000

Why We Chose It: Orion Metal Exchange does not charge fees for setting up an account, annual maintenance or transferring funds.

Investing in precious metals doesn’t always require significant capital. Whereas some other gold IRA companies have minimums of $50,000, Orion offers a much lower barrier to entry. For its gold IRAs, there is an order minimum of just $5,000 (or $10,000 to qualify for promotions that, according to a company customer support representative, can offset its custodial fees).

The company, founded in 2017, runs limited-time promotions for free storage and touts no fees, although there is a $50 setup fee that you pay to the IRA custodian. If your precious metals IRA is worth $500,000 or less, your combined annual cost for custodial administration, storage and insurance is a flat $190, according to the company.

If you decide you want to sell your precious metals, Orion offers customers a fee-free buyback program. This ensures that if you purchase precious metals through the company, it will buy them back at market prices at the time of liquidation.

Other Gold IRA Companies We Considered

Why It Didn’t Make the List: Founded in 2010, Lexi Capital is not on our main list because its website says the company does not keep “regular” phone hours despite requiring customers’ exchanges or returns to be approved by phone within three days of purchase.

Additionally, Lexi Capital has very few customer reviews on the BBB. However, the precious metals firm receives an AAA grade from the BCA and price quotes include 3% discount for cash payments.

Why It Didn’t Make the List: Patriot Gold Group is not on our main list because it employs scare tactics to sell precious metals.

Founded in 2016, the company has limited customer reviews on TrustPilot and the BBB, and it receives an AA grade from the BCA, which is lower than most companies on our list.

American Coin Co. (formerly Red Rock Secured)

Why It Didn’t Make the List: Red Rock Secured’s website didn’t have enough information about costs and fees to make a comprehensive evaluation, and it recently lost its BBB accreditation. In May 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against Red Rock Secured, its CEO Sean Kelly and two former employees, Anthony Spencer and Jeffrey Ward, in connection with a fraudulent scheme that included markups of 130% and $30 million of clients’ money misappropriated.

Since then, the company rebranded as American Coin Co., but it does not have an official website. The newly formed company is not accredited by the BBB. However, as of early 2025, the last available information for Red Rock Secured included, offers gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

Why It Didn’t Make the List: Founded in 2006, Silver Gold Bull is not on our main list because its website has very little information investors need to know about IRS-approved precious metals investing.

The company receives an A+ grade from the BBB, but it is not accredited by the BBB. According to its website, the Silver Gold Bull does not allow order cancellations.

How We Evaluated the Best Gold IRA Companies

We evaluated gold IRA companies’ websites, along with consumer advocacy organizations like the Better Business Bureau and Business Consumer Alliance, as well as consumer review sites such as TrustPilot. We considered each of the gold IRA companies’ reputation, transparency and whether or not they provide high-quality online education and resources.

Additionally, we compared the companies’ respective fee structures and minimum balances, when available, as well as how easy it was to find this information from their websites. We also analyzed the user-friendliness and responsiveness of their customer service.

We regularly update our list of best gold IRA companies to ensure that our highlighted picks continue to meet these requirements.

Gold IRA FAQs

Is copper a precious metal?

Although copper is an important industrial commodity that is used to manufacture goods ranging from car exhaust systems to plumbing pipes, it is not a precious metal as defined by the IRS for gold IRA investing.

What is the best gold IRA?

What qualifies a company as the "best" gold IRA is highly subjective and is ultimately decided by your personal financial situation and retirement saving goals. Gold IRAs are best for sophisticated investors with experience buying and selling precious metals. It's smart to avoid any gold investment company that uses high-pressure sales pitches or scare tactics as engaging with those companies could mean you could wind up with an investment that doesn't fit your goals or encountering scams. Make sure to diversify your portfolio and mitigate risk.

How do I open a gold IRA?

Start by researching guides such as this one to find the best gold IRA company for your needs. Once you choose a company, they will help you establish and fund your new IRA, most likely via a rollover from another IRA. A direct transfer of funds will ensure that you don't have negative tax consequences.

What is a precious metals IRA?

The term "gold IRA" tends to be the most popular, but a gold IRA -- or a silver IRA, for that matter -- is the same as a precious metals IRA. These are classified by the IRS as self-directed IRAs, which are a specific category of tax-deferred retirement accounts that let you invest in alternative assets such as physical precious metals, real estate or cryptocurrency.

How do I invest in precious metals?

There are multiple ways to invest in precious metals. One option is to do so via gold IRA. You can also buy physical precious metals outside of an IRA, or you can invest in gold-backed assets -- stocks, mutual funds or ETFs that hold physical gold or stocks of gold companies. There are also gold futures contracts and other derivatives that professional traders use to hedge their positions, but those aren't recommended for retail investors because of their complexity and the potential for outsized losses.

Summary of Money’s Best Gold IRA Companies for April 2025

More from Money:

Should You Open a Gold IRA?

How to Start Investing in Gold for Beginners

Everything You Need to Know About Gold ETFs

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.