7 Best Financial Newsletters and Blogs (December 2023) 

Finding high-quality content in the vast landscape of the financial world can be challenging. We've compiled a selection of essential financial newsletters and blogs tailored for different types of investors. Each entry on the list below is guaranteed to provide valuable analyses and perspectives to enhance your understanding of the financial and investment landscape.

Best for musings: Money Stuff

Best for global macro investing: Global Macro Playbook

Best for emerging markets: EM Dynamics

Best for ag commodities: Agricultural Commodities Focus

Best for energy and commodities: Energy Daily by Bloomberg

Best for monetary market: Professor Siegel's blog

Best for stock market enthusiast: TKer

Money Stuff

Best for musings: A newsletter about Wall Street and finance, Money Stuff is a widely-read publication that provides insightful commentary across a spectrum of topics, including corporate finance, regulatory aspects in business, and the overall state of the economy. The writer, Matt Levine, is considered by some to be the "Michael Jordan of financial writing". What sets Levine apart is his unique writing style, seamlessly blending wit with a deep technical understanding of complex subject matters.

Global Macro Playbook

Best for global macro investing: Global Macro Playbook centers on global macroeconomics and its implications for investors. This newsletter is written by Bruce Liegel, a former macro fund manager at Millennium, who draws on his 30-year experience managing billion-dollar portfolios and trading multiple asset classes. In particular, Liegel’s analysis covers the impact of macroeconomics on equities, fixed income, forex and commodities. This newsletter is valuable for “big picture” type of readers seeking a deeper understanding of global macroeconomics and the dynamics of investing.

EM Dynamics

Best for emerging markets: EM Dynamics is a newsletter that explores emerging market investment themes. Authored by Yury Zusman, a London-based emerging market strategist for hedge funds, the newsletter excels in simplifying complex emerging market opportunities for easy comprehension. Zusman is particularly skillful in helping readers understand the nuances of emerging market investment, and how the macroeconomics of each EM country creates risks and opportunities for investors. This newsletter is an invaluable resource for readers seeking the viewpoint of an experienced emerging market strategist.

Agricultural Commodities Focus

Best for ag commodities: Next on our list is a newsletter that focuses on a niche segment of the financial market: agricultural commodities. Agricultural Commodities Focus is a publication offering insightful commentary on the agricultural markets. With a background as a former executive at the commodity trading giant Cargill, the author Doug Christie delivers in-depth analysis from fundamental, technical, and macroeconomic viewpoints. His analysis covers a variety of commodities including cotton, soybean, corn, and more. This newsletter proves to be a valuable resource for anyone who is interested in commodities trading, or seeking a concise guide to navigating the agricultural markets.

Energy Daily by Bloomberg

Best for energy and commodities: Energy Daily, published by Bloomberg, is a daily newsletter on the energy and commodities markets. This insightful newsletter is a go-to resource for industry professionals, investors, and anyone seeking a nuanced understanding of the latest trends, market fluctuations, and strategic developments in the energy and commodities spheres

Professor Siegel's blog

Published by WisdomTree, the blog features weekly commentary from Professor Jeremy Siegel at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Siegel comments extensively on the financial markets, and appears regularly on networks including CNN, CNBC and NPR. Backed by well-researched and data-driven analysis, this blog provides in-depth coverage of the US economy and monetary market, making it particularly suitable for intermediate investors seeking comprehensive insights.

TKer

TKer is a popular newsletter aiming at anyone interested in getting smarter about the stock market. Written by Sam Ro, it delivers curated news, data, and insights on the markets and the economy. Particularly noteworthy are Ro’s articles that dispel common misconceptions of stock investment and stock picking. Whether you are a novice in the stock market or a seasoned financial professional, this newsletter will have something for you.

