7 Best Fall Side Gigs To Boost Your Income — ChatGPT Gives Top Picks

From those back-to-school expenses that creep into October to Thanksgiving travel, fall is the season when budgets start to feel the squeeze. Flexible, short-term work is especially popular in the fall when demand rises in retail, services and seasonal events.

In the old days, you might have picked up the newspaper classifieds and a pen. Now, there’s ChatGPT. So, I asked it for the best fall side gigs to boost income, and here’s what it suggested.

Seasonal Retail Work

When ChatGPT suggested seasonal retail jobs, I’ll admit I was skeptical. I pictured long shifts at the fragrance counter and wondered how much online shopping has cut into in-store hiring.

However, the reality is that retailers still staff up heavily in the fall to prepare for the holiday rush, especially in roles like stocking, cashiering or customer service. Flexible hours and employee discounts can make these short-term jobs a solid way to earn extra cash.

Food Delivery and Grocery Apps

Services like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart see higher demand as the weather cools and holiday gatherings increase. ChatGPT suggested this as a flexible way to earn on your own schedule, though income can vary by city and hours worked.

Tutoring and Test Prep

I was dubious when ChatGPT suggested tutoring and test prep. With AI tools and polished online prep platforms, why would anyone pay for a human tutor?

The answer is that many families still want accountability, personalized feedback and someone who can keep a student on task, especially in the fall as the school year ramps up and test dates approach.

Demand is strongest for core subjects and study skills, and sessions can be slotted after school or on weekends. If you have subject expertise or classroom experience, this can be a flexible, well-paying side gig.

Selling Handmade Goods or Crafts

ChatGPT suggested turning hobbies like knitting, woodworking or seasonal crafts into income. While sites like Etsy provide income opportunities all year around, you can also take advantage of neighborhood fall festivals, where shoppers look for unique holiday decor and gifts. If you’ve got the skills, you can turn them into a steady stream of extra cash.

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

ChatGPT said more people travel in the fall, especially around Thanksgiving. That creates steady demand for pet sitting or dog walking. Apps like Rover make it easy to find clients, and I might as well enjoy the extra exercise in addition to the cash.

Event and Catering Support

Fall is packed with weddings, fundraisers and holiday parties. ChatGPT said catering and event crews often hire temporary workers for setup, service and cleanup. These gigs pay quickly and don’t require long-term commitment, though shifts may be nights or weekends.

Seasonal Yardwork

Leaves don’t rake themselves, and ChatGPT flagged yardwork as another fall-friendly side gig.

However, my first thought was: why would anyone hire me to rake leaves when they could just send their kids outside to do it for free? But plenty of homeowners either don’t have the time, have larger properties, or simply want the job done quickly and thoroughly.

ChatGPT said in the fall, demand spikes for raking, bagging, hedge trimming and winter prep, which means people are willing to pay for help. For those who don’t mind physical work, this side gig can bring in steady short-term cash.

