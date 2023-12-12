7 Best Economics Newsletters and Blogs (December 2023)

Staying up-to-date with the latest economic trends and developments is crucial for anyone interested in investing and the world around them. But with so many economics newsletters available, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your time. We have compiled a list of must-follow economics newsletters and blogs that you can subscribe to today.

Best for monetary economics: Stay-At-Home Macro

Best for macroeconomic investing: Global Macro Playbook

Best for emerging markets: EM Dynamics

Best for economic news: Economic Daily by Bloomberg

Best for general analysis: Noahpinion

Best for socio-political analysis: Paul Krugman

Best for Chinese economy: CX Daily

Stay-At-Home Macro

Stay-At-Home Macro is a newsletter written by Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist. Known for her work in the field of macroeconomics and economic policy, Sahm is widely recognized for developing the "Sahm Rule," which is an economic indicator designed to track the state of the labor market. Her newsletter focuses on macroeconomics and monetary policies in the US. This newsletter is suitable for those who have a basic understanding of US monetary policy.

Frequency: irregular schedule

Global Macro Playbook

Global Macro Playbook is a newsletter that focuses on global macroeconomics and its implications for investors. The author, Bruce Liegel, is a former macro fund manager at Millennium and Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Drawing on the author’s 30 years of trading experience, the newsletter covers a broad spectrum of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, forex and commodities. This publication is tailored for those who want to understand the interplay between global macroeconomics and asset prices, from an investment perspective.

Frequency: weekly

EM Dynamics

EM Dynamics is a newsletter dedicated to examining emerging market economies and investing. The publication is authored by Yury Zusman, a London-based emerging market strategist for hedge funds, whose writing distills complex emerging market issues into an easily digestible format. The emerging markets covered by Zusman include Turkey, Hungary, Egypt, Mexico, and more. This publication is an invaluable resource for readers seeking a nuanced understanding of emerging markets from the viewpoint of an experienced investment strategist.

Frequency: weekly

Economic Daily by Bloomberg

Published by Bloomberg, Economic Daily informs readers of what's driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses and investors. Drawing from Bloomberg's extensive news section, the newsletter provides a curated collection of economics news, simplifying the process for readers to stay abreast of the latest developments. For individuals keen on staying well-informed about general economic news, Economic Daily stands out as a valuable resource.

Frequency: daily

Noahpinion

Noah Smith is a former Bloomberg Opinion columnist. His newsletter, Noahpinion, is mostly about economics, but also touches upon areas like technology, geopolitics, and culture. His writing covers not just the US economy, but also the macroeconomics of many other countries, including Egypt, China, and Germany. He has a colloquial style of writing, which makes his materials easy to follow and digest. This newsletter is for readers who are aiming to deepen their understanding of the economy and its multifaceted impacts.

Frequency: weekly

Paul Krugman blog

A heavyweight economist, Paul Krugman contributes a regular column to the New York Times, focusing on macroeconomics, social policy, and politics. For those unfamiliar, Krugman holds the position of Professor Emeritus at Princeton University and earned the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008 for his significant contributions to international trade theory.

Frequency: weekly

CX Daily

Published by Caixin, this daily newsletter offers comprehensive reporting on the Chinese economy, covering everything from the country's industrial sector to its consumer market. It proves to be a valuable resource for those seeking to stay informed about the economic developments in the world's second-largest economy.

Frequency: daily

