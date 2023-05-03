News & Insights

7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in May 2023

May 03, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Today, I provide my seven best dividend stocks to buy for the month of May. Dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth. Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE). To see the other five dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of May 3, 2023. The video was published on May 3, 2023.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in Bank of America, Deere, Marvell Technology, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool recommends Deere, Marvell Technology, Skyworks Solutions, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
BAC
SWKS
BMY
TSCO
DE
DRI
TXRH

