7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in June 2023

Today, I provide my seven best dividend stocks to buy for the month of June. Dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.

Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). To see the other five dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Qualcomm

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Qualcomm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in AbbVie, Bank of America, Deere, Nike, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Nike, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Deere, Tractor Supply, and Vici Properties and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.