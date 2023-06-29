7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in July 2023

Today, I provide my seven best dividend stocks to buy for the month of July 2023. Dividend stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term investing portfolio. Compound interest is often called the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.

Two of my favorite dividend stocks on the list are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Visa (NYSE: V). To see the other five dividend stock picks and more information, please watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 29, 2023. The video was published on June 29, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in AbbVie, Costco Wholesale, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Texas Instruments, Union Pacific, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

