7 Best Credit Cards With Crypto Rewards in 2022

Over the past decade, the cryptocurrency space has gained a lot of traction. Digital currencies have slowly evolved to become a common alternative payment method. They have even found their way into the credit card world, with several cards offering rewards in the form of various cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency credit cards function like traditional rewards credit cards. The only difference is that you earn cryptocurrency rewards on your everyday spending instead of cash back, points or miles. The reward rates and the types of digital currencies available vary by card.

7 Credit Cards That Offer Crypto Rewards

Earning crypto rewards with credit card spending is a low-risk way to grow your stash. Here are some crypto credit cards that can earn you rewards whenever you spend.

1. Gemini Credit Card

The Gemini credit card is an excellent choice for anyone looking to earn crypto rewards. With no annual fee, the card offers cash back on all purchases, at rates that vary depending on your spending habits. The rewards are available in real-time in bitcoin or any of the over 60 cryptocurrencies available on Gemini.

You can enjoy the following rewards:

3% back on up to $6,000 in dining, then 1%

2% back on groceries

1% back on any other purchase

Rewards can be provided in bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrency

Rewards are credited to your account as soon as you swipe your card

The Gemini credit card is available in all 50 states, and you can spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard. Plus, the cards are available in sleek metal designs of your choice: black, silver and rose gold. Just be sure to pay your bill on time — the penalty rate is a steep 31.49%.

2. BlockFi Rewards Card

The BlockFi Rewards Card is another great choice for earning rewards. This credit card also comes with no annual fee or no foreign transaction fees. It offers several rewards in the form of bitcoin, ethereum or one of more than 15 other supported cryptocurrencies:

1.5% back on every purchase

2% back after annual purchases reach $30,000

0.25% back on all eligible crpyto purchases and trades, capped at $500 in bitcoin per month

BlockFi’s Visa Signature credit card also comes with added benefits like up to 10% back from thousands of restaurants and retail brands, access to Visa’s luxury hotels, fine food and wine, sporting events, a premium car rental service, shopping and more.

3. SoFi Credit Card

The SoFi credit card not only earns you rewards but also lets you redeem them for cryptocurrency straight into your SoFi Active Invest account. Whether you’re looking to save, invest or pay down debt, a SoFi credit card might be a good fit. Like most cryptocurrency credit cards, there are no annual fees or fees for foreign transactions, but you will pay a fee for cryptocurrency transactions other than rewards redemption.

The card earns two points per $1 spent, equal to 2% cash back on every purchase redeemed, towards saving, investing or paying down a loan with SoFi. You can also redeem rewards for a statement credit, but the reward drops to 1%.

4. Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Card

With the Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards card, you’ll get an unlimited 1.5% back in bitcoin when you pay down your purchases on the card. Upgrade occasionally offers bonus rewards for cardholders, such as a $200 bonus for opening a Rewards Checking account and making three debit transactions.

Once you sell your cryptocurrency, you’ll incur a 1.5% transaction fee, and you can only receive the proceeds in the form of a statement of credit. The Upgrade card has no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. It also has additional benefits that come with Visa, similar to BlockFi.

5. Crypto.com Visa Card

The Crypto.com Visa card is actually a prepaid debit card, but it was one of the first cards to offer cryptocurrency rewards. Depending on your card tier, you can get 100% back on popular subscriptions, including Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime. For travel, upper-tier cardholders get a 10% rebate on travel bookings with Airbnb and Expedia. The card also includes unlimited airport lounge access, interbank exchange rates and no overseas fees at some card levels.

With the Crypto.com Visa card, you’ll get up to 5% back on spending, but rewards vary according to the card you choose. Each one has its own tier based on the amount of cronos currency you’re required to hold, or “stake,” in your Crypto.com digital wallet. The amounts range from $0 worth for 1% rewards and no other perks, to $400,000 worth for 5% rewards and the full suite of benefits.

To get started, you’ll need to add cronos to your card. You do that by adding money to your account using your fiat currency wallet, cryptocurrency wallet or a credit or debit card. Funds are converted to cronos, and rewards are paid in cronos and deposited into your cryptocurrency wallet in the Crypto.com app.

6. Brex Credit Card

Designed for business startups, the Brex card is another credit card that earns cryptocurrency rewards with no annual fees. You can redeem an unlimited number of points for bitcoin and ethereum at a rate of $7 worth per 1,000 Brex points, but you can also redeem points for cash, travel, gift cards or statements of credit.

The Brex card offers point earnings across a wide range of categories. If you opt for Brex Exclusive, you’ll earn one point per dollar spent. Additionally, if you make daily payments on the card, you can earn rewards at the following rates:

8 points per $1 spent on rideshares like Uber and Lyft as well as taxis

5 points per $1 spent on travel booked via Brex Travel

4 points per $1 spent on restaurants

3 points per $1 spent on Apple purchases and recurring software

1 point per $1 spent on everything else

Special rewards for life sciences conference tickets and lab supplies

7. Venmo Credit Card

The Venmo credit card lets you earn rewards on your everyday spending: 3% back on your top spending category, 2% back on your next spending category and 1% back on everything else. You can then use the cash back to auto-purchase cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash. When you opt for the auto-purchase feature, you won’t incur a transaction fee.

You can also use your rewards for a statement credit or peer-to-peer payments. The card comes with a unique QR code you can send to friends to make getting paid quick and easy.

Takeaway If you’re a cryptocurrency enthusiast, using a crypto credit card can passively earn rewards that you can redeem as a digital currency. Like any other financial product, there’s no one-size-fits-all cryptocurrency credit card. No matter the card you choose, it’s important to read the terms and conditions carefully to ensure that you get one that fits your spending needs. Also, ensure you understand the available redemptions before you commit to one.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

