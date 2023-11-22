7 Best Costco Home Appliance Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up This Black Friday

Black Friday savings are underway at Costco! The warehouse club is running sales across a wide range of home appliances with steep savings for Costco members.

If you’re in the market for discounted refrigerators, oven ranges, dishwashers and more, grab your Costco membership card and get ready to shop online. You don’t want to miss these seven home appliance deals during Costco’s Black Friday savings event.

Samsung Smart Instant Heat Induction Slide-In Range

Price: $849.99

Now through Nov. 27, Costco members receive $680 in savings on the purchase of this Samsung 6.3-cubic-foot smart instant induction slide-in range.

Features include cooktops with fast, focused heat, induction burners which utilize instant temperature control and a smooth glass surface which cools quickly and may be cleaned easily. This offer is available online-only. Limit two redemptions per membership.

Samsung Capacity Convertible Upright Freezer

Price: $649.99

Keep from wasting food and store extra leftovers from the holiday season inside Samsung’s capacity convertible upright freezer. Costco members that shop this online-only deal will receive $180 in savings now through Nov. 27.

What all comes with it? This 11.4-cubic-foot Samsung freezer includes even cooling from top to bottom, a high-efficiency LED lighting and a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. Plus, this freezer is convertible. Switch it out for use as a fridge or vice versa as needed.

LG Compact All-in-One Washer/Dryer Combo

Price: $1,299.99

LG’s 2.3-cubic-foot compact all-in-one washer and dryer combo is a must-have in small homes which need washers and dryers. Now through Nov. 29, Costco members receive $600 in savings on this online-only deal.

Each LG washer/dryer combo features a built-in AI fabric sensor, steam technology and TrueBalance™ anti-vibration system.

LG Smart Side-By-Side InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Price: $1,499.99

If you’re shopping for a new refrigerator, Costco has more than a few great deals underway during their Black Friday online saving event. Now through Nov. 27, Costco members receive $650 in savings on their online purchase of LG’s smart refrigerator.

This 27-cubic-foot refrigerator features an edge-to-edge InstaView® design with door-in-door, a craft ice maker and pocket handles. Limit two redemptions per membership.

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

Price: $1,949.99

Costco members receive $750 in savings on Whirlpool’s French door refrigerator. This sale is valid through Dec. 24 on the stainless steel model only, giving Costco shoppers a little more time to take advantage of this online-only deal.

Each 25-cubic-foot Whirlpool refrigerator features a 36-inch fit width, an Accu-Chill™ management system, EveryDrop™ filtration and adaptive defrost. Limit two redemptions per membership.

Samsung Smart Front Load Washer and Smart ELECTRIC Dryer

Price: $1,399.99

If you have plenty of room in your home and are ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, add Samsung’s smart washer and dryer to your Costco online shopping cart. Costco members receive $800 in savings on this online-only deal now through Nov. 27.

Samsung’s smart washer and dryer set washes and dries in under an hour. Features include Wi-Fi connectivity to remotely schedule and start cycles and Steam Sanitize+ in the dryer to steam away 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Please note: The $800 savings deal applies only to the champagne, platinum and brushed navy models. The white model receives $600 savings.

Samsung Top Control Smart 44dBA Dishwasher

Price: $599.99

Whether you’re looking to replace an old dishwasher model or in the market to buy your first one, Costco shoppers will receive an unbeatable deal on Samsung’s smart 44dBA dishwasher.

Costco members that shop this online-only offer will receive $450 in savings now through Dec. 24 while supplies last. The Samsung top control smart 44dBA dishwasher features high pressure-washing power, efficient cleaning, whisper quiet 44dBA and Wi-Fi connectivity. This offer is only valid on the stainless steel model.

