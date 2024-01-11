7 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club in January 2024

There’s something for everyone on your Sam’s Club clothing shopping list this month. From pullovers to blazers, shoppers will find clothes perfect to wear to work on the weekdays or get comfy in during the weekends — all at unbeatable prices.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Find Out: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

These deals are so good that many items are selling out quickly. Don’t miss out on these major January clothing deals during your next Sam’s Club shopping run!

Member’s Mark Girls’ Long Sleeve Graphic Tees

Now through January 21, Sam’s Club members receive $6 off this two-pack of Member’s Mark Girls’ Long-Sleeve Graphic Tees.

Each set includes two long-sleeve tops available in a variety of sizes and stylish prints. Pick from designs like “Wild at Heart,” “Leopard” and “Dream Stars.”

See: 10 Best Items To Buy at Dollar Tree This Winter

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

NFL Ladies Fashion Pullover

Cheer on your favorite football team anytime you wear the NFL Ladies Fashion Pullover! Sam’s Club members receive $1 off the original listed price of $25.98.

Choose from a wide variety of teams (including, but not limited to, the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and many more) and available sizes. Each pullover features a crew neckline, relaxed fit and a sparkle chenille embroidery applique.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Jessica Simpson Ladies Woven Top

Originally priced at $14.98, shoppers save $3.17 when they purchase the Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Woven Top at Sam’s Club.

Each pullover top features a V neckline, long flare sleeves, drawstrings and a relaxed cut for a comfortable fit and feel. Pick from a variety of cute colors including corsair, botanical dots and black beauty and pair with nice slacks or jeans to easily dress up or dress down your look.

Vince Camuto Ladies Blazer

Whether you’re heading to a job interview this month or want to refresh your work wardrobe, consider adding the Vince Camuto Ladies’ Blazer to your Sam’s Club shopping cart.

Originally priced at $29.98, Sam’s Club members receive $11.17 off their purchase. Each blazer features a front button closure, twin functional pockets and a tailored fit. Pick from a variety of sizes and choose between black and Cambridge plaid blazer colors.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Vince Camuto Ladies Midi Skirt

Swap out the same old pair of pants this month for this chic Vince Camuto Ladies’ Midi Skirt. Sam’s Club members receive $8.17 off the original price of $19.98.

Available in rich black and tapestry paisley colors, each midi skirt is made from lightweight fabric and is fully lined with an elastic waistband.

Reebok Men’s 4-Pack Performance Boxer Brief

Who doesn’t shop for underwear when there’s a sale? Now through January 21, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off their purchase of Reebok Men’s Performance Boxer Briefs.

How much were the briefs originally? GOBankingRates asked a Sam’s Club representative who said the original price for the four-pack was $12.98. Now at their sale price of $10.98, this means shoppers pay about $2.75 per pair. That’s a bargain!

Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them

Reebok Men’s Zig Sneakers

Need a new pair of sneakers? Shop for the Reebok Men’s Zig Sneakers this month at Sam’s Club!

Members receive $9.17 in savings off the original price of $39.98. Pick from a variety of men’s shoe sizes and black or white/navy color options.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club in January 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.