7 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Fall — and the Best Week To Buy

After a hot summer with even hotter housing listings and frenzied bidding wars, some hopeful homebuyers may consider sitting out the final quarter of the year and getting back into the housing market in 2024. After all, conventional homebuying wisdom generally ranks the end of the year as one of the worst times to buy a home.
Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Learn More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
New research from Realtor.com might make you reconsider pausing your homeownership plans. Data specialists at Realtor.com have been tracking buyer-friendly market conditions and looking at the best weeks to buy a home throughout the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Some of the factors they examined included median home list prices, the number of homes for sale, the number of new listings, the amount of time homes are on the market before they sell, homebuyer demand (based on the amount of Realtor.com listing views) and the number of price reductions.
If you’re interested in purchasing a home before the year ends, check out these seven metropolitan areas that have become end-of-year homebuyer hot spots.
Louisville, Kentucky
- Median list price: $316,358
- Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11
View: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US
Phoenix
- Median list price: $532,000
- Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median list price: $425,000
- Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11
Birmingham, Alabama
- Median list price: $299,000
- Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11
Buffalo, New York
- Median list price: $259,900
- Best week to buy: Nov. 12-18
Tampa, Florida
- Median list price: $439,244
- Best week to buy: Dec. 3-9
Miami
- Median list price: $599,000
- Best week to buy: Jan. 8-14
More From GOBankingRates
- This Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Overnight
- Which Bank Gives 6% Interest on Savings Accounts?
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Fall — and the Best Week To Buy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.