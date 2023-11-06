7 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Fall — and the Best Week To Buy

After a hot summer with even hotter housing listings and frenzied bidding wars, some hopeful homebuyers may consider sitting out the final quarter of the year and getting back into the housing market in 2024. After all, conventional homebuying wisdom generally ranks the end of the year as one of the worst times to buy a home.

New research from Realtor.com might make you reconsider pausing your homeownership plans. Data specialists at Realtor.com have been tracking buyer-friendly market conditions and looking at the best weeks to buy a home throughout the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Some of the factors they examined included median home list prices, the number of homes for sale, the number of new listings, the amount of time homes are on the market before they sell, homebuyer demand (based on the amount of Realtor.com listing views) and the number of price reductions.

If you’re interested in purchasing a home before the year ends, check out these seven metropolitan areas that have become end-of-year homebuyer hot spots.

Louisville, Kentucky

Median list price: $316,358

Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11

Phoenix

Median list price: $532,000

Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median list price: $425,000

Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11

Birmingham, Alabama

Median list price: $299,000

Best week to buy: Nov. 5-11

Buffalo, New York

Median list price: $259,900

Best week to buy: Nov. 12-18

Tampa, Florida

Median list price: $439,244

Best week to buy: Dec. 3-9

Miami

Median list price: $599,000

Best week to buy: Jan. 8-14

