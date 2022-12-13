7 Best Christmas Gift Ideas To Buy at Sam’s Club

For shoppers hoping to save big this holiday season, Sam's Club is offering some of the best discounts on must-have gifts. The membership-only retail warehouse club can serve as a one-stop shop for everyone on your list.

Shoppers with budgets of all sizes are sure to find the perfect gift for loved ones big and small. It is important to act fast as these deals will not last long. While Sam's Club offers free shipping for Plus members, last-minute gift buyers will want to check the expected delivery date to ensure it will be under the tree by Christmas morning.

If you are ready to score the best savings of the year, check out the seven best Christmas gift ideas to buy at Sam's Club.

Aromatherapy Bath Salts

The Botanicals & Wellness Aromatherapy Bath Salts is under $10 and comes in a 3-pack gift set. The aromatic salts are infused with essential oils and are perfect for your favorite aunt, sister, or new mom that could use a spa day. Scents include Sea Salt + Roses, Pink Himalayan, and Sea Salt + Lavender.

Singing Machine Groove Mini Karaoke

For the young or the young at heart, the Singing Machine Groove Mini Karaoke machine is sure to be a hit. The interactive toy has six voice-changing effects, comes with two microphones, and has an HDMI output for scrolling lyrics on your TV. It comes in four vibrant colors and may be just what you need to liven up your holiday party.

Folding Kick Scooter

You'll not only save $15 instantly on the Jetson Hex 8" Folding Kick Scooter, but you'll also be known as one of the best gift-givers around. The foldable scooter is recommended for children 8 and up. It comes in three exciting colors including Azure Blue, Sage Green, and Rose Gold.

5-Piece Cast Iron Set

For under $100, you can get the chef in your life a Member's Mark 5-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Set. The gourmet cookware includes a 10" skillet, 4-quart Dutch oven, and 5-quart braiser. It comes in a variety of shades, including Cream, Teal, Red, Grey, and Blue.

LapGear Pro Lap Desk

Whether you buy it for your niece who just started college or your husband who wants to watch sports while working from home, the LapGear Pro Lap Desk definitely won't be regifted. The movable lap desk is equipped with an ergonomic wrist pad and comes in Oak or Gray Woodgrain.

Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Save big on a pair of JBL Tune 760NC Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with hands-free calling and up to 35 hours of music on a single charge. The headphones are comfortable, powerful and lightweight. The tech-lover in your circle will be over the moon to get these well-priced headphones.

Winter Warm Up 3-Mug Gift Set

If you need to cross several people off your list -- like a coworker, teacher or neighbor -- consider the Winter Warm Up 3-Mug Break-Apart Gift. The gift set comes with three festive ceramic mugs stuffed with delicious treats, including a chocolate-covered cookie spoon, Walkers Mini Round Shortbread Cookies and Ghirardelli chocolate squares.

