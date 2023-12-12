7 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This December

There’s good news for shoppers that missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. Now through December 24, Costco members have the opportunity to score major savings on brand name appliances including Samsung and Whirlpool.

There are even great deals to be found on smaller kitchen appliances. Start shopping now to score these seven Costco appliance deals.

Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub and Beverage Center

Costco members pay $2,4999.99 for the Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator. According to the Costco website, the black stainless steel model price includes $1,600 in savings.

This 29 cubic foot refrigerator features a beverage center where you can choose from an internal dispenser or a built-in autofill water pitcher. Additionally, it includes a family hub which allows you to see inside your refrigerator, check who’s at the front door, stream music and more.

Samsung Smart Front Load Washer and Smart GAS Dryer

Each Samsung Smart Front Load Washer and Smart GAS Dryer offers a different amount of savings depending on the model’s color. Costco shoppers buying the brushed black model receive $850 in savings and pay $1,399.99.

The extra-large capacity featured in the washer ensures fewer loads and less time spent doing laundry. The dryer utilizes sensor dry to prevent over drying for optimal fabric care. A two year manufacturer’s warranty is included with your purchase.

Samsung Active WaterJet Washer and ELECTRIC Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Costco members receive $800 in savings on the purchase of the black stainless steel Samsung washer and dryer set.

This washer features Active WaterJet, which is a built-in water faucet for easy pretreating, as well as Steam Sanitize+ where multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors and static.

Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher with Soak and Clean Cycle

Costco members shopping for a new dishwasher receive $370 in savings purchasing Whirlpool’s top control dishwasher in stainless steel.

This 24-inch dishwasher features a sensor cycle, a one-hour wash cycle and tap touch controls to make washing dishes a breeze from start to finish.

Whirlpool Counter Depth 4 Door Refrigerator with Easy Shelves

Seeking more holiday deals on refrigerators? Costco members shopping the stainless steel Whirlpool 4-Door Refrigerator will receive $1,050 in savings while supplies last.

Store all your groceries exactly where you can see them. Each 19.2 cubic foot refrigerator features pull-out freezer shelves, easy reach shelves and flexible organization spaces.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, 2-Pack

The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender is small enough to fit in a cup holder and powerful enough to crush ice. Costco members receive $20 off the original price of $74.99 for a blender two-pack.

Blend smoothies, shakes, baby food, margaritas and more using BlendJet 2’s patented turbojet technology. This blender is USB rechargeable and lasts for 15+ blends.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Pro

Make perfectly cooked meals for everyone this holiday season with the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Pro. Costco members receive $40 off the original price of $189.99.

Each oven features 10 cooking functions including bake, broil, keep warm, reheat and much more. The large capacity oven fits up to six chicken breasts, a two-pound roast or four pounds of air-fried ingredients. When it’s time to store it, flip it up and away to store it against your kitchen backsplash.

