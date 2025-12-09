7 Best Affordable Gifts for Retirees Who Already Have Everything

It’s an age-old conundrum: What do you get the person who has everything? The dilemma gets deeper when the person you’re buying for is a retiree. Over the years, they’ve gathered many of the possessions they most wanted — and now they’re probably downsizing anything they don’t really need. You’d rather not spend your money on something that will gather dust or end up at a yard sale.

How do you treat the retirees in your life well while also being kind to your wallet? GOBankingRates explored some perfect gift options for the parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends who are loving the retirement life — and wouldn’t want you to overspend on them anyway.

1. Museum Memberships

You can’t afford to give the art lover in your life an original Rembrandt, but you can gift a yearlong membership to a local art museum. Not only are you giving them access to new exhibits as they arrive, you’re also ensuring they can take advantage of gift shop discounts or reduced rates for classes, programs and lectures.

If your loved one is more of a history buff or passionate about science or industry, there are museums dedicated to those topics as well — and their memberships often come with similar perks.

These basic memberships aren’t usually prohibitively expensive. For instance, a membership to the Baltimore Museum of Art costs $75 a year, and an individual membership to the California Science Center is $95 — both under $100. Also, check whether your membership purchase may be tax-deductible.

2. A Day Trip Together

One thing the retiree in your life values most is quality time. Memories of chatting over coffee, watching a movie, going on a walk or visiting a museum — or even enjoying a simple picnic — are priceless.

Taking time out of your schedule to spend an afternoon doing something you both love — even something as simple as driving to a holiday light display and stopping for a nice dinner on the way home — can be a truly meaningful gift.

3. A Shared Craft

If your favorite retiree has taken up crafting in their golden years, purchasing a project the two of you can do together is the best of both worlds — you’re supporting their hobby while enjoying each other’s company.

Even if you’re not crafty yourself, there are plenty of beginner-friendly projects available on Etsy, such as an adorable elephant doll kit. It includes patterns, prompts to avoid common mistakes and access to a supportive Facebook community with instructional videos — all for around $13.

4. Customized Puzzle

Even if the retiree in your life truly does have everything, they probably don’t have a customized jigsaw puzzle. It’s a fun, brain-boosting activity that becomes even more special when it features a photo they love. On Etsy, you can find vendors who create personalized puzzles from your photo, often for less than $15.

While you might like to imagine your mother would choose a picture of you and her grandkids, you might have to concede that a gorgeous shot of Robert Redford could make her just as happy.

5. Subscription to Audible

While your beloved retiree is power-walking through the mall or relaxing at home, they can enjoy a thought-provoking, entertaining or even spicy audiobook (no judgment here). A yearlong subscription lets them indulge their love of reading without adding clutter at home, and may even encourage more activity.

An Audible Plus membership — which includes audiobooks, original content and podcasts — is $7.95 per month after a 30-day trial. An Audible Premium Plus membership, which offers monthly credits for new-release audiobooks in addition to the Plus catalog, is $14.95 per month after a 30-day trial.

6. Specialty Cooking Oils

Having “everything” doesn’t necessarily mean having the best version of everything — including cooking oils. As much as your dad loves to cook, he might never splurge on specialty infused olive oils for himself. That’s where you come in: You can gather a few unique options at your local grocery store and present them in an elegant gift basket.

Or, you can purchase a pre-assembled infused olive oil gift set from Williams-Sonoma, which comes in flavors like blood orange and white truffle, along with classics such as roasted garlic and basil. It’s a lot of unique flavors for a reasonable $44.95.

7. A Personal Letter

In a world increasingly driven by digital trends and technology that often feels designed to disconnect us, the most meaningful gift can simply be telling someone how much they mean to you. Writing a personal letter explaining what this retiree means to you — and what you’ve learned from them — is a one-of-a-kind present that will likely move them more than anything else you could give.

