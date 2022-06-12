7 Beaten-Down Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here are seven large-cap stocks that provide low-risk and high-return opportunities for investors. Investing in these companies will provide stability for your portfolio and give you the opportunity to achieve continued success.

These are the seven large-cap stocks we’ll be looking at:

XOM Exxon Mobil $100.27 KHC Kraft Heinz $37.37 LMT Lockheed Martin $431.43 MOS Mosaic $53.22 OXY Occidental Petroleum $63.31 F Ford Motor Company $12.74 WMT Walmart $121.26

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is an American multinational energy and petrochemical company headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Exxon Mobil is a giant company that was founded in 1999 by merging Exxon and Mobil. It’s the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. It is one of the world’s six “supermajor” oil corporations, or supermajors, the other five being Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors can get exposure to multiple markets with a single investment. The simplest way to do this is through Exxon Mobil, which provides exposure to various facets of the energy market.

This all-inclusive energy giant does everything from start to finish. It doesn’t just deal in oil — it jumped into the natural gas business in the depths of the financial crisis with a $31 billion investment and have remained there ever since. The company expects to make between $21 billion and $24 billion of investments in 2022 but is estimating $20 billion and $25 billion in investments per year till 2027. Therefore, you have a nice mix of diversified operations, making it one of the best large-cap stocks out there.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is a global food company with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has grown to include over 200 of the world’s most recognized food brands.

Kraft Heinz’s products include Oreo cookies, Philadelphia cream cheese, Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise, Oscar Mayer meats and cheeses, Planters nuts and peanut butter and Cadbury chocolate candy bars, among many others.

Investors are always talking about inflation right now. However, people will not let go of grocery shopping. This is because grocery shopping is one of the things that people need to do on a regular basis, and they will not give up on it just because there is inflation. In this environment, Kraft Heinz, which has an assortment of prominent brands, will continue to do well.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is one of the biggest global aerospace and defense companies, that provides a range of services, including information technology, logistics and technical engineering services. The company’s main products are fighter jets, missiles, bombs, radar systems and satellites. Lockheed Martin operates in the United States, Europe and Asia.

The current crisis in Ukraine has brought the importance of defense companies to the fore. The U.S. ranked top among countries in terms of the military budget in 2021. And that will not change in this fiscal year. This is important because Lockheed derives the majority of its revenues from the U.S. market.

Investors push businesses to diversify their customer base because the U.S. government provides them with a steady source of long-term business for goods and services. Also, it’s a huge vote of confidence that the U.S. government is spending a healthy amount of its total budget on a single company.

In addition, if you are an income investor, Lockheed Martin has you covered here as well. Lockheed Martin has paid a dividend for over a quarter of a century, and its dividend history is extremely encouraging.

Mosaic (MOS)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is in the business of producing crop nutrients, including concentrated phosphate and potash. Everyone eats food, and there are limited commercial farms, meaning there is a need to maximize yields while minimizing costs. Supply chain disruptions and food price inflation are high on the list of things that concern most modern farmers. That’s why Mosaic fertilizer offers such a great value for them.

Mosaic supports farmers in managing their crops and land. It’s essential that farmers know what to do for optimal yield and how much water or fertilizer to use for each crop, and Mosaic’s products make all of that easier.

In 2021, Mosaic generated roughly $12.4 billion in revenue, which was a 42% increase from 2020. In 2050, we’ll need to produce 60% more food for a world population of 9.3 billion. Mosaic is positioned well to provide the food people will want. It’s growing quickly and was built on industry-leading principles.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Currently, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a multinational oil company that seeks out both crude oil and natural gas to generate energy. In recent years, it has invested in renewable energy research and development.

Occidental Petroleum, or Oxy as it is known, has grown a lot through acquisitions and is now one of the dominant players in the oil and gas exploration market.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation owns and operates in three major segments: oil and gas, chemical and midstream and marketing.

Occidental isn’t one of the most well-known energy companies, but it has been a strong investment over the last year. After a disastrous 2020 in which the company saw a 14.83% decline in revenues, it came roaring back with a 45.75% increase in 2021.

With rising prices of commodities like oil and gas, it has had its share of success. The trend is not going to let up anytime soon due to the crisis in Ukraine. Therefore, you can invest with peace of mind in this one.

Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was founded in 1903. It sells cars and trucks both under the Ford brand and the Lincoln brand.

Ford produces cars at its factories in Chicago, Michigan, Kansas City, Kentucky and Ohio, along with many international locations. It also has a number of joint ventures around the world.

Ford Motor Company has been a great investment for investors because of its long-term success and value as one of the largest automakers in the world with a market capitalization of over $50 billion.

However, there is a certain section of analysts that might think Ford is yesterday’s news. After all, the real growth is in electric vehicles these days, and that segment is led by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO).

Ford can afford to invest in new models instead of scaling back production, so it makes more sense for them to do so. Ford has announced a $3.7 billion investment in its electrification plan to build new tracks, and it stated that it will use this money at its locations in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. These states are also the locations where the company will produce electric vehicles.

It is looking to invest $50 billion in electric cars by the end of 2026. It ranks among the top EV companies in the world. It hopes to continue that trend for many years in the future.

Walmart (WMT)

The last of our large-cap stocks, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), is the world’s largest retailer, and it has been around for more than 50 years. The company has a long history of being a pioneer in retail and business.

Walmart is one of the most well-known companies in the world. It is known for its low prices, variety of products and wide selection of brands. It also has a huge online presence.

Walmart is seen as an American icon. More and more Americans are finding themselves a short distance from Walmart. In fact, 90% of American people live within 15 miles of Walmart.

All in all, Walmart is a great investment, and you should consider it when thinking of adding large-cap stocks to your portfolio.

