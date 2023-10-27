7 Battery Stocks That Can Make You Very Rich in 10 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As green initiatives electrify global markets, the battery sector continues to spark significant investor interest. Indeed, battery stocks are no longer just speculative plays, becoming an integral part of investor portfolios. With an insatiable upsurge in demand, batteries are no longer confined to powering electric vehicles; they’re critical to a variety of daily essentials, kindling a financial flurry around battery stocks.

The race to replace combustion engines with sustainable alternatives has become more heated than ever. These EV battery stocks are recognizing their potent potential in effectively redefining wealth portfolios. This pivotal transition is what positions battery stocks not just as fleeting trends but as key investments for those looking to energize their financial trajectories.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), following its recent split, is zeroing in on its North American assets, making it one of the most intriguing prospects for the coming half-decade. Despite an initial dip post-split, astute investors should see its current price as an enticing entry point.

At the heart of LAC’s potential lies the Thacker Pass project. Boasting a formidable 40-year mine life, this project, estimated to have a net present value of $5.7 billion, could become a massive revenue generator, especially if lithium prices rise. LAC’s collaboration with General Motors adds another layer of assurance.

With GM’s investment commitment of $650 million and an off-take agreement, there’s a predictable cash flow trajectory awaiting post-production. There also are whispers about the Department of Energy contemplating a whopping $1 billion loan for Thacker Pass. Therefore, such a financial boost, complemented by GM’s backing, promises smooth sailing ahead for the company’s financing.

BYD (BYDDF)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), a towering automotive giant from China, is not only flexing its muscles as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) top competitor, but holds the esteemed title of the world’s second-largest battery maker.

Its proprietary Blade Battery surges ahead in traditional lithium-ion versions in efficiency and cost-effectiveness, acknowledged by even EV pioneer Tesla, integrating it into its own vehicles. Diversifying its portfolio, BYD’s freshly minted sub-brand is ready to debut SUVs, off-road vehicles, and sports cars, reflecting its sharp market acumen in its rising delivery numbers.

The financial prowess of BYD is nothing short of impressive, though, boasting a 204% surge in profits in a mere six-month span.

As it spreads its tentacles in global territories, including France, Japan, and Australia, BYD ensures it’s not just tethered to its Chinese roots, offering a buffer against potential domestic regulatory challenges. With the momentum it’s building, 2024 could very well be the year the EV player dominates its niche globally.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is at the forefront of the solid-state battery revolution, bolstered by its formidable allies, including BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and Ford (NYSE:F).

Both automotive giants aren’t just financial support; BMW, for instance, is deeply involved in concurrent research efforts to speed up the battery’s commercialization process. By the close of 2023, Solid Power aims to present its EV cells to these partners for validation tests, a move likely to reshape its trajectory.

The financial footing of the firm is rock-solid, boasting a cash reserve of $443 million at the end of the second quarter. Their projected cash expenditure for this year falls in the $120 to $140 million range, signaling a robust financial runway extending into 2025.

While full commercialization may hover around 2025 or 2026, several catalysts could propel SLDP stock upwards, especially with the production of its EV cells having already begun.

Panasonic (PCRFY)

Source: testing/Shutterstock.com

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) isn’t just any name on Tesla’s supplier list; it stands out as a trusted ally in the EV pioneer’s electric journey.

While skeptics point out that Tesla is Panasonic’s primary revenue source, it’s tough to ignore the company’s strategic maneuvers. The company is capitalizing on its pioneering advantage, amplifying its production capabilities and positioning itself to reap benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

It continues to innovate aggressively and refine its lithium-ion battery design while holding promising patents for solid-state battery technologies that could challenge lithium-ion’s EV dominance.

Expansion is in full throttle, with plans to inaugurate four additional EV battery plants, aiming for a whopping 200-gigawatt-hour production by 2031, a potential fourfold surge from the previous year’s capacity. Hence, Panasonic’s vision makes it an intriguing long-term prospect in the EV battery sphere.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has effectively weathered the downturn in the lithium market, emerging as a potential value pick with an enticing forward P/E of 5.2.

Complementing its valuation is a commendable dividend yield of 1.2%, complemented by 28 consecutive years of growth. However, the crux of ALB’s allure lies in its forward-thinking expansion strategy. In 2022, the company declared a lithium conversion capacity of 200ktpa and has set its sights on nearly tripling this by 2027.

Its second quarter financials further bolstered its optimistic narrative, with its net income soaring to $650 million from the preceding year’s $406.8 million, with net sales rising by a notable 60%. This commendable growth, primarily attributed to the Energy Storage and Ketjen ventures, prompted the company to revise its full-year forecasts optimistically. Given the global pivot to EVs, and the expected rebound in lithium prices, Albemarle’s prospects are undoubtedly gleaming.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Source: asharkyu / Shutterstock.com

When venturing into the rapidly evolving EV battery niche, investors usually grapple with the volatility of individual stocks.

A savvy strategy, in this case, is pivoting to exchange-traded funds, offering diversified exposure with marginalized risks. One such noteworthy ETF in the sector is the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE:BATT).

Out of its vast umbrella of 50 distinct holdings, industry giants, including Tesla and BYD, unmistakably shine through. It deftly extends its reach to companies, including Albemarle and an array of other potential-laden lithium miners.

With over $120 million in assets under management, BATT’s credentials remain robust, though some investors might find its 0.59% expense ratio a tad on the higher side.

While BATT is unlikely to transform your portfolio overnight singularly, its strategic composition positions it as a conduit to a sector offering tremendous potential multi-baggers in the foreseeable future.

Toyota Motors (TM)

Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM), traditionally famed for its mid-range cars and hybrid innovations, is revving up to carve its niche in the EV battery segment.

While including an automaker might seem rather unconventional, Toyota’s ambitions of becoming a vertically integrated player in the battery space cannot be overlooked. The company invests in internal solid-state battery development, targeting a game-changing 1,000 km range, with mass production likely to roll out by 2027.

To back this ambitious vision, Toyota earmarked a colossal $13.6 billion for battery investments over the next decade. This financial strategy includes pumping $9 billion into production, intending to electrify its extensive vehicle lineup.

By 2025, the auto giant envisions 10 active battery production lines, expanding to a staggering 70 in the foreseeable future. Moreover, Toyota’s partnership with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution is another feather in its cap as it looks towards growing its market share further.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Battery Stocks That Can Make You Very Rich in 10 Years appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.