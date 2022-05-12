7 Bargain Stocks to Buy After the Selloff

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors looking for bargain stocks to buy should search those that have recently fallen in price and determine their longer-term viability.

Stocks fell last Thursday, crashing to one of the worst days since 2020. While it is doom and gloom for most investors, there are many aggressive bargain hunters that are looking to take advantage of the huge price correction and are looking for bargain stocks to buy.

Therefore, if you have the capital to invest, here are seven options you need to keep in mind.

Ticker Company Current Price NFLX Netflix $171.87 DIS Disney $103.71 INTC Intel $42.66 NRDS NerdWallet $8.48 FB Meta Platforms $191.22 UPST Upstart Holdings $32.44 PLTR Palantir Technologies $7.22

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a revolution in the entertainment industry. The company is actively changing how people consume movies and TV shows. The streaming service uses AI to create personalized recommendations that are tailored to each individual’s taste.

Netflix has been able to achieve this success by using AI tools such as machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) for their recommendation system. They have also been able to use AI tools for their algorithm to help decide which content will be available on their platform.

Netflix had a bit of a wild ride in 2021. With 221.8 million global paid subscribers, Netflix ended last year as the undisputed champion of the streaming space. However, things changed quite rapidly this year. In the first quarter, the company lost 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period. It led to investors becoming very skeptical regarding the streaming space.

However, Netflix is trying to grow. It has purchased several independent gaming studios to enhance its gaming division. At the same time, it is trying new features such as interactive movies like Minecraft: Story Mode and You Vs. Wild, among others. It is also ramping up local content production since Netflix knows that the majority of its growth will come from outside the U.S.

Hence, it makes it on this list of the best bargain stocks to buy.

Disney (DIS)

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is a company that has been around since the 1920s. It is one of the most prominent companies in the entertainment industry. The company has created many well-known characters and movies that have become staples in American culture.

Disney has its own animation studio, Disney Television Animation, which produces television series and shorts for Disney Channel, Disney XD and other networks. In addition to this, they also produce a number of direct-to-video films for DVD release.

Disney is one of the most popular and recognizable brands in the world. It is also one of the most lucrative for content creators as it is one of the few companies that can afford to pay top dollar for their content.

Disney has been a longtime innovator and has excelled in every sector of the entertainment business. The company launched Disney+ in 2019 and it has made waves in the industry within a short period of time. The streaming service had 129.8 million subscribers worldwide as of Q1’22. And while Netflix lost subscribers in the first quarter, Disney+ gained 11.8 million new subscribers.

Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has a history of innovation that dates back to its first semiconductor, the 4-bit memory chip in 1971. Intel’s first microprocessor was released in 1978 and it has since expanded into other markets, such as personal computers, mobile computing devices, data center servers and many more.

The main criticism of Intel these days is that the company’s focus on personal computers — which make up over half of their total sales — isn’t living up to expectations. In the meantime, chipmakers such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) have made inroads in the market. AMD in particular has given Intel a considerably tough time. In March 2017, AMD came out with the Ryzen microprocessor to reduce the cost of high-end CPUs and improve performance. It’s capable of challenging the best of Intel’s chips and it provides a better alternative.

To many individuals, the Ryzen is an affordable and powerful update to old processors. For great overclocking speed, it’s not just a new brand with a very fast processor; it’s also compatible with older architecture and allows for the low cost that budget-conscious consumers are looking for.

However, Intel is now trying to take market share from its rivals with its 12th-Gen Alder Lake chips. That is exactly the kind of news investors need at this stage.

NerdWallet (NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is a personal finance website that provides financial advice and tools to consumers. It was founded in 2009 and has since become one of the most popular personal finance sites on the internet.

NerdWallet is an online publication that provides information on how to save money and make smart investments. The website provides information on how to compare financial products, so consumers can make the best buying decisions possible in order to save money.

In the current environment, everyone is afraid of rising interest rates and the issues they will create. Therefore, they are looking for more information regarding financial products. NerdWallet will help in this regard. The information on financial products is important for investors to make an informed decision. It helps them understand the risk and potential return of a particular investment. Thus, NerdWallet will continue to do well in this environment.

Meta Platforms (FB)

It is very rare to see Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock down 44% during a calendar year. But here we are. There are several reasons for this. Some of them have to do with the overall economic environment of the U.S., including high inflation rates and interest rates. While the other issues deal with Meta Platforms, in particular. They have to do with the privacy changes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made to its iOS operating system last year, and the company’s excessive spending on metaverse innovations.

Nevertheless, Meta has a huge portfolio. It includes Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp. In combination, they have 3.64 billion people on different platforms. Apps such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were among the top 5 most downloaded apps last year.

The company has been active for a few years now and it has done very well so far. You should also take into account the fact that they have an excellent track record of previous success. In the short run, FB stock could remain under pressure as it gets all of its ducks in a row. However, in the long run, it’s an outstanding investment.

Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lending platform that helps people make a profit on their personal loans. It uses AI to predict loan repayments and calculate interest rates. It also provides insights into the borrower’s financial history, credit score and other factors that affect the loan.

With the help of a scalable social lending platform, Upstart is able to lend greater amounts of money in creative and unconventional ways. These actions are making it easier for folks with lower credit scores to get approved for a loan or find other financial needs met. Upstart eliminates the need for financial institutions to spend significant amounts on human resource departments. It is also slated to save 70% of the expenses involved in its loans.

Recent changes to lending policies by some banks are unlikely to slow down the momentum that has been building behind Upstart. With increasing adoption rates in the big banks, there has been a resurgence of offline loan applications. In light of this trend and given the success of this AI lending platform, a higher interest rate environment will increase usage of the company’s platform. All of these factors point to a massive upside for this company.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is an American software company. It was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, Alex Karp and Nathan Gettings. The company offers a wide range of services for the government, private industry and individuals.

Palantir Technologies is already known as one of the most successful companies in Silicon Valley. It has been a pioneer in developing AI-based software products that have been used by the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and other organizations around the world.

Much like several tech companies these days, the stock has lost considerable steam in the last few months. However, the thing to note about this company is that it benefits from smooth, recurring cash flow. The United States military is a perfect customer base for any investment opportunities in terms of durability, trustworthiness and scope of the project. Therefore, you can rest easy after investing in this one.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post 7 Bargain Stocks to Buy After the Selloff appeared first on InvestorPlace.

