7 Bad Habits That Cost You at Least $50 a Month

Until you sit down and write down all of your income and expenses, you may not realize just how much you are spending on certain items each month. That double-shot oat milk latte you splurge on every couple of days can really add up. Before you know it, you are living beyond your paycheck and struggling to build your emergency fund.

While a little indulgence may be necessary for a happy life, there are some bad habits that may be worth quitting. After all, pricey vices can cost you big time if you aren’t careful. We put pen to paper to figure out just how much you might be spending on bad habits. Here are seven that we found will cost you at least $50 per month.

Coffee Shop Stops

Many of us are guilty of this particular little habit. Despite knowing that it is significantly less expensive to make a cup of coffee at home once or twice a week, we stop by for a pricey caffeine fix. Unfortunately, the slow drip at the coffee shop can really cost you. According to Spoon University, the majority of students surveyed spend an average of $11-$20 per week at Starbucks. So your weekly trip to the coffee shop could cost you up to $80 a month.

To save money, switch to brewing at home. There are several ways to cut costs when making coffee, including buying instant coffee in bulk, grinding your own beans or finding a gently used drip coffee machine.

Delivery Fees

While most people are willing to pay a little more for convenience, they are less inclined to dump dough if it costs them over $50 per month. Delivery fees, for instance, are costly. The apps that make it easy to have whatever you are craving at your doorstep also significantly strain your budget. Not only do most apps add a standard delivery fee, but you also may end up paying more for each item than if you called in the order and picked it up yourself.

As reported by the New York Times, you could pay nearly 50% more ordering a meal using Uber Eats compared to if you ordered the same meal at the restaurant. Markups on the most popular delivery apps ranged from 25% to 91%. The price of convenience can become outrageous, costing you $100 or more per month.

Missed Payments

Failing to stay on top of your finances can cost you big time. CNBC Select explains that a missed or late credit card payment can result in a late payment fee of up to $41, but that is not the only added expense. Your interest rate may also go up (penalty APR), or your interest-free introductory rate might get canceled. It could also lower your credit score, making borrowing money more expensive.

Unused Subscriptions

Streaming services have made it easy to indulge in some much-needed rest and relaxation, but they can end up costing you. A recent survey found that people underestimated how much they spent on paid subscriptions by over $100 each month. Additionally, more than 40% of people reported forgetting they were still paying for a subscription they no longer used.

Smoking

While cigarettes have become somewhat taboo, they are still part of a multibillion-dollar industry. Even if you bought the cheapest pack of cigarettes, you could still end up spending over $150 per month, depending on how often you smoke. The costs of smoking don’t stop there, either. You may face additional expenses related to healthcare or work-related penalties. More employers are charging their employees a monthly surcharge or fee if they smoke.

Not Packing a Lunch

With more people headed back to the office, going out for a quick bite is becoming more routine. Unfortunately, not packing a lunch could end up putting a huge dent in your wallet. Money Under 30 reports that preparing a home meal costs approximately $4 while eating out can often run around $13 per meal. Therefore, if you eat out for lunch twice a week, you spend an extra $72 monthly. Even if you just cut back a little, you’ll be saving a lot.

Alcohol Consumption

Not only will cutting back on alcohol help you be physically healthier, but it could also help you financially. Drinking is an expensive vice, mainly when you go out to a bar or restaurant. A few drinks at dinner could cost you $30 or more. Even if you only go out a few times a month, you’re going to spend well over $50 just on alcohol. While you can cut costs by drinking at home, you can save even more by reducing your consumption altogether.

