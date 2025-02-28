7 Analysts Have This To Say About Vir Biotechnology

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.57, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $55.29, the current average has increased by 4.12%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Vir Biotechnology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Roanna Ruiz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Michelle Gilson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $20.00 $10.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vir Biotechnology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vir Biotechnology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Vir Biotechnology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vir Biotechnology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3802.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -927.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vir Biotechnology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

