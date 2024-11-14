7 Analysts Have This To Say About Vail Resorts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $190.71, a high estimate of $223.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. A 6.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $203.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vail Resorts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arpine Kocharyan UBS Announces Neutral $185.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Neutral $180.00 $180.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Underweight $155.00 $161.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $216.00 $223.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $179.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $223.00 $259.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $194.00 $218.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vail Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vail Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Vail Resorts's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vail Resorts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vail Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Vail Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -66.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -20.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, Vail Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for MTN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.