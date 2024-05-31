7 Analysts Have This To Say About UMB Financial

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.57, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $88.17, the current average has increased by 4.99%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UMB Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $93.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $93.00 $86.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $88.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $93.00 $86.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $85.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $91.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UMB Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into UMB Financial's Background

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centers mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

UMB Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: UMB Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UMB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

