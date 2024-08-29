7 Analysts Have This To Say About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands, revealing an average target of $13.71, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 32.16% lower than the prior average price target of $20.21.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Topgolf Callaway Brands's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $12.00 $40.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.50 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00

Delving into Topgolf Callaway Brands's Background

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

A Deep Dive into Topgolf Callaway Brands's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Topgolf Callaway Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.86% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Topgolf Callaway Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

