7 Analysts Have This To Say About Reynolds Consumer Prods

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.57, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.02% increase from the previous average price target of $29.50.

The perception of Reynolds Consumer Prods by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Announces Buy $38.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $32.00 $31.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $28.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $33.00 $29.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $32.00 $30.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking and Baking segment produce branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Reynolds Consumer Prods's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Reynolds Consumer Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Reynolds Consumer Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

