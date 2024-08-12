7 Analysts Have This To Say About Prudential Financial

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Prudential Financial, revealing an average target of $127.0, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. Marking an increase of 5.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $120.67.

The standing of Prudential Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $113.00 - Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $104.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $123.00 $120.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $121.00 $118.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $128.00 $118.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Buy $141.00 $143.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $143.00 $121.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prudential Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Prudential Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Prudential Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

