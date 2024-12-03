7 Analysts Have This To Say About Popular

Analysts' ratings for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $103.57, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Highlighting a 4.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $108.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Popular by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $90.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $96.00 $108.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $105.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $100.00 $112.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $117.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $115.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Popular. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Popular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Popular's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Popular's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Popular's Background

Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, a bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. The Corporation's reportable segments consist of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Popular: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Popular's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Popular's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Popular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

