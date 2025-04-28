7 Analysts Have This To Say About Pool

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pool and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $333.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $310.00. A 7.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $360.83.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pool by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Scott Schneeberger |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $322.00|$370.00 | |Trey Grooms |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $350.00|$400.00 | |David Manthey |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $310.00|$325.00 | |W. Andrew Carter |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $330.00|$340.00 | |Sam Reid |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $315.00|$360.00 | |Collin Verron |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Hold | $344.00|- | |Sam Reid |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $360.00|$370.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pool. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pool compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pool compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pool's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Pool

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. Its products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Breaking Down Pool's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Pool's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Pool's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pool's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pool's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pool's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

