7 Analysts Have This To Say About Pinnacle Finl Partners

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $119.71, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.92%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Pinnacle Finl Partners among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $123.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $115.00 $130.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $125.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $135.00 Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinnacle Finl Partners's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pinnacle Finl Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Pinnacle Finl Partners's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

