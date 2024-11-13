7 Analysts Have This To Say About NICE

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $272.0, a high estimate of $334.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.21% increase from the previous average price target of $271.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NICE by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $334.00 $330.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $230.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $275.00 $305.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NICE's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Breaking Down NICE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NICE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

