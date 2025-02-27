7 Analysts Have This To Say About NewAmsterdam Pharma

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 5.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of NewAmsterdam Pharma by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $42.00 $46.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $48.00 - George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $47.00 $35.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma's stock.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NewAmsterdam Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

NewAmsterdam Pharma: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NewAmsterdam Pharma showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 889.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -57.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

