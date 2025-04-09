7 Analysts Have This To Say About Molina Healthcare

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Molina Healthcare, presenting an average target of $356.71, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. Experiencing a 0.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $359.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Molina Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $400.00|$376.00 | |Stephen Baxter |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $372.00|$295.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $376.00|$382.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $340.00|$370.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $339.00|$372.00 | |Kevin Caliendo |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $325.00|$374.00 | |Raj Kumar |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $345.00|$345.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Molina Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Molina Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.04% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MOH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.