7 Analysts Have This To Say About MetLife

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated MetLife (NYSE:MET), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $93.57, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Highlighting a 2.53% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $96.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of MetLife among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $88.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $88.00 $95.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $91.00 $97.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $94.00 $109.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $95.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MetLife. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MetLife's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MetLife's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MetLife analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MetLife

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

Financial Insights: MetLife

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MetLife showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MetLife's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MetLife's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

