7 Analysts Have This To Say About Jacobs Solutions

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $159.29, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.26% from the previous average price target of $155.77.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Jacobs Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $166.00 $138.60 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $139.00 $158.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $160.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $161.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $167.00 $161.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $163.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $153.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jacobs Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jacobs Solutions analyst ratings.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $16.4 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Jacobs Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jacobs Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.07% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Jacobs Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for J

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for J

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.