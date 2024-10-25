7 Analysts Have This To Say About Intellia Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.43, along with a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 14.06% from the previous average price target of $62.17.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intellia Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Allen Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $24.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $88.00 $94.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Debanjana Chatterjee Jones Trading Announces Buy $41.00 - Dae Gon Ha Stifel Lowers Buy $64.00 $80.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $61.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intellia Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Intellia Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intellia Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2112.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intellia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

