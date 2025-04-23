7 Analysts Have This To Say About Integral Ad Science Holdi

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Integral Ad Science Holdi (NASDAQ:IAS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.85% lower than the prior average price target of $13.93.

The standing of Integral Ad Science Holdi among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $13.00|$15.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $7.00|$14.00 | |Matthew Cost |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $12.50|$13.50 | |Vikram Kesavabhotla |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$16.00 | |Matthew Cost |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $13.50|$13.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $17.00|$16.00 | |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $12.00|$10.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Integral Ad Science Holdi. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Integral Ad Science Holdi compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Integral Ad Science Holdi's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integral Ad Science Holdi's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Integral Ad Science Holdi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integral Ad Science Holdi's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integral Ad Science Holdi's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Integral Ad Science Holdi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

