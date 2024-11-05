7 Analysts Have This To Say About Inspire Medical Systems

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Inspire Medical Systems, presenting an average target of $229.57, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $197.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.42% from the previous average price target of $213.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Inspire Medical Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $260.00 $255.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $170.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $187.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $252.00 $240.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $217.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $197.00 $167.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Inspire Medical Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Inspire Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Inspire Medical Systems's Background

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Inspire Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Inspire Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

