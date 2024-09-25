7 Analysts Have This To Say About Hewlett Packard

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hewlett Packard, presenting an average target of $20.86, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.67, the current average has increased by 6.05%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Neutral $20.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hewlett Packard

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hewlett Packard showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

