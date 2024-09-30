7 Analysts Have This To Say About Gulfport Energy

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $179.29, a high estimate of $198.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Experiencing a 3.87% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $186.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gulfport Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $198.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $173.00 $178.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $178.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $198.00 $194.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $160.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $201.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $178.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Gulfport Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gulfport Energy analyst ratings.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Gulfport Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gulfport Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPOR

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Sep 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Jul 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GPOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.