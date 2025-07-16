7 Analysts Have This To Say About EPR Props

Ratings for EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EPR Props, revealing an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.86, the current average has increased by 7.69%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of EPR Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $53.00 $52.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $54.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $53.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EPR Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EPR Props: A Closer Look

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EPR Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.3, EPR Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

