7 Analysts Have This To Say About Envista Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.14, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 2.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Envista Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Envista Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Envista Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Envista Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Envista Holdings Better

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments; Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment, which derives key revenue, develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America, followed by Western Europe and other developed and emerging markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Envista Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Envista Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

