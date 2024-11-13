7 Analysts Have This To Say About Dover

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Dover (NYSE:DOV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dover, revealing an average target of $211.14, a high estimate of $227.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 5.99% from the previous average price target of $199.20.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dover by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Neutral $217.00 - Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $227.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $210.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $215.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $186.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dover. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Dover Corp is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Dover's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

