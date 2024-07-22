7 Analysts Have This To Say About Consolidated Edison

Analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.43, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Marking an increase of 2.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.14.

The standing of Consolidated Edison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $92.00 $97.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $96.00 $92.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $76.00 $80.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $80.00 $73.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $95.00 $93.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $89.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $93.00

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Consolidated Edison faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.79% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

