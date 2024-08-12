7 Analysts Have This To Say About Celldex Therapeutics

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $76.29, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Celldex Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Celldex Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celldex Therapeutics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Financial Milestones: Celldex Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 832.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1434.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLDX

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Sep 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CLDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.