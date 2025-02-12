7 Analysts Have This To Say About Carrier Global

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $85.29, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 2.93% from the previous average price target of $87.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Carrier Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.00 $83.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $86.00 $87.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Carrier Global's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Carrier Global: A Closer Look

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Key Indicators: Carrier Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Carrier Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.26% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Carrier Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

