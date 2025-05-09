7 Analysts Assess Westrock Coffee: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.57, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 2.94% from the previous average price target of $9.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Westrock Coffee is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $10.00 $9.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $9.00 $10.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westrock Coffee. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Westrock Coffee's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Westrock Coffee Co is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. The company's segment includes Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. It generates maximum revenue from the Beverage Solutions segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Westrock Coffee's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Westrock Coffee's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westrock Coffee's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Westrock Coffee's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

