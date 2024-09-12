7 Analysts Assess Viper Energy: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.0, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has increased by 9.03% from the previous average price target of $45.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Viper Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

