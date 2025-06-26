7 Analysts Assess Truist Finl: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.86, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Experiencing a 5.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $48.43.

The standing of Truist Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $44.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $47.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $51.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $50.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Truist Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Truist Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Truist Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Truist Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

